Copenhagen vs AGF Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Copenhagen will host AGF at Parken on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 Danish Superliga campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign and sit atop the table with nine points from an obtainable nine as they begin their quest for consecutive Superliga titles.

Byens Hold beat newly-promoted Fredericia 2-0 in their last league outing, with Elias Achouri tapping home the opener in the first half before Jordan Larsson doubled their advantage midway through the second half. They then turned their attention to continental football during the week as they played out a goalless draw away at Malmo in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

AGF, meanwhile, have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign, picking up where they left off last season. They played out a goalless draw with 10-man Midtjylland in their last match and fully deserved more from the game, but were guilty of wasteful finishing, including a squandered penalty kick from team captain Patrick Mortensen.

The visitors sit second-from-bottom in the league table with just two points from three games and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Copenhagen vs AGF Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 102 meetings between Copenhagen and AGF. The home side have won 52 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times, with their other 28 contests ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four competitive games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture.

Copenhagen have the second-best offensive record in the Danish top flight this season with a goal tally of seven. AGF, meanwhile, have the second-worst record in the division with just two goals scored.

Copenhagen vs AGF Prediction

The Lions have picked up five wins and a draw in their six competitive outings this season, keeping clean sheets in five of those matches. They are undefeated in their last six competitive home games and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

De Hvii'e ended the previous campaign on a nine-game winless run and have begun the new season without a win in three. They are winless in their last eight away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-0 AGF

Copenhagen vs AGF Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)

