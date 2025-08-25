Copenhagen vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

Copenhagen will host Basel at Parken on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side had Gabriel Pereira to thank for his late strike in their 1-1 draw with Odense Boldklub in the Danish Superliga on Saturday and they will be looking to put out a much better showing on the continental stage this week

Ad

Basel meanwhile were beaten 3-1 by Lugano in their last league outing but returned to winning ways in the Schweizer Cup days later as they thrashed third-tier Biel-Bienne 6-1.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their first-leg clash at St. Jakob-Park in Switzerland last week. Veteran attacker Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring for Basel from the spot less than 15 minutes into the contest before Gabriel Pereira headed home the leveler for the Danish giants late in the first half.

Ad

Trending

Both clubs will head into Wednesday's return leg on an even footing, with the winner of the tie set to advance to the main stages of the Champions League.

Copenhagen vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the second meeting between Copenhagen and Basel following their maiden matchup last week.

The hosts have had six competitive meetings against Swiss opposition, winning four of those games, drawing once and losing the other.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven competitive outings stretching back to last season.

Copenhagen's last appearance in the main stages of the Champions League came back in the 2023-24 campaign while Basel's most recent appearance in the continental showpiece came in the 2017-18 campaign.

Ad

Copenhagen vs Basel Prediction

Byens Hold are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just two of their last six games across all competitions. They did well to avoid defeat in their first-leg clash on the road and will have their home support to rely on this week as they look to finish the qualification job.

FCB's work on the continental stage this week will be made even harder by the absence of star defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey, following the centre-back's dismissal in the first leg. They failed to capitalize on their home advantage last week and could pay for that on Thursday.

Ad

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-1 Basel

Copenhagen vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More