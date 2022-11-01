Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2022

Copenhagen will entertain Borussia Dortmund at the Parken Stadium as they wrap up their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign on Wednesday.

The hosts are one of three teams without a win to their name in the competition after five games and are the only team who are yet to open their goalscoring account in the competition.

They have been eliminated from the competition and will be looking to finish their campaign on a positive note. Borussia Dortmund have secured their berth in the round of 16 and the outcome of the game will have no impact on their place in the Group G standings unless they win by a five-goal margin.

Dortmund are undefeated in their last three games in the competition and have played two draws in a row. They played out a goalless draw against group leaders Manchester City last week. Copenhagen fell to a 3-0 defeat against Sevilla last week.

Dortmund continued their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and Copenhagen returned to winning ways in with a 2-0 win over Randers in the Danish Superliga over the weekend.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting across all competitions between the two teams. Dortmund have a 100% record against the hosts, keeping a clean sheet in each of these wins. The reverse fixture in Germany ended in a 3-0 win for Dortmund thanks to goals from Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, and Jude Bellingham.

Copenhagen have failed to score in their last six matches in the Champions League and, as a result, have faced defeats in each of these games.

Dortmund have won three of their four games across all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in each of those wins.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Copenhagen are undefeated in the Danish Superliga since September but have failed to replicate that form in the Champions League. They also have a poor record against the visitors and are expected to struggle in this game.

Die Borussen are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions and look in good touch at the moment. They have scored in all three previous meetings against the hosts and should be able to wrap up their group-stage campaign with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Copenhagen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score any time - Yes

