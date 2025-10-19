Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Borussia Dortmund return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they visit Parken Stadium to face Copenhagen in matchday three on Tuesday. While the hosts go in search of their first win of the campaign, Dortmund will be looking to continue from where they left off against Athletic Club a fortnight ago.

Copenhagen failed to arrest their slump in form on Friday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Silkeborg in their Danish Superliga clash at JYSK Park.

Jacob Neestrup’s side have failed to taste victory in three consecutive games across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 2-0 defeat against Qarabag in the Champions League on October 1.

Having kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on September 18, Copenhagen have picked up just one point from a possible six and will head into Tuesday’s clash knowing defeat could be damaging to their European dream.

Over in Germany, Borussia Dortmund’s three-game unbeaten run in the heated Klassiker came to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Niko Kovac’s men have gone unbeaten in their opening six matches of the Bundesliga campaign, picking up four wins and two draws while scoring 12 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

However, Dortmund now return to action in the Champions League, where they can take pride in their start to the new term, having picked up four points from the first six available.

The Black and Yellows kicked off their European journey with a thrilling 4-4 stalemate with Italian giants Juventus on September 16, two weeks before thrashing Athletic Club 4-1 at the Signal Iduna Park.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund, with the German outfit claiming three wins and one draw from their previous four encounters.

They first met in the Europa League back in November 2001, when Dortmund picked up a 1-0 victory, while their last encounter came in November 2022, when they played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League group stages.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last six home matches, claiming two wins and four draws since a 3-2 defeat against AGF on August 8.

Dortmund have lost just one of their six away matches in all competitions this season while picking up three wins and two draws so far.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Having both suffered league defeats at the weekend, Copenhagen and Dortmund will be looking to bounce back on their return to the Champions League.

While we expect Copenhagen to put up a fight, the Germans boast a superior and more experienced squad and we fancy them to come out on top at the Parken Stadium.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: First to score - Dortmund (Kovac’s men have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last five outings)

