Copenhagen vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2023

Copenhagen will welcome Breidablik to the Parken Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday.

The first leg in Iceland ended in a 2-0 win for Copenhagen thanks to first-half goals from Jordan Larsson and Rasmus Falk, thus bringing an end to Breidablik's four-game winning run in the Champions League qualifiers. The hosts made it to the group stage of the competition last season and will look to repeat the feat this time around as well.

The visitors have never qualified for the group stage of a UEFA-affiliated competition. They have scored 15 goals while conceding just four times in their qualifying campaign this season thus far.

The hosts continued their winning ways in the Superliga on Saturday as they recorded a 3-2 win over Vejle. The visitors, meanwhile, failed to bounce back from the defeat in the first leg and played a 1-1 draw against Starjnan in the Besta delid.

Copenhagen vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg.

The hosts have a 100% record against teams from Iceland while the visitors met a team from Denmark for the first time in a competitive match last week.

The visitors failed to score for the first time in their qualifying campaign in the first leg, having scored 15 goals in their previous four games.

With a 2-0 win in the first leg, the hosts extended their unbeaten record in away games in the qualifiers to six games.

The hosts have recorded wins in all three of their competitive games in the 2023-24 campaign thus far.

The visitors have recorded 1-0 wins in their last two away games in all competitions.

Copenhagen vs Breidablik Prediction

Byens Hold are on a five-game winning run (including friendlies) and look to be in good touch at the moment. They have conceded just one goal against Icelandic opponents and are expected to have the upper hand against the visitors in this home leg.

The visitors kick-started their qualification campaign with four consecutive wins but failed to score in the first leg at home. They recorded three shots on target in the first leg and, considering their goalscoring form, should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' current form and superior record in the qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-1 Breidablik

Copenhagen vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Diogo Gonçalves to score or assist any time - Yes