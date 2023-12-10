Copenhagen vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

Copenhagen host Galatasaray at Parken on Tuesday (December 12) in their final group game of the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts have had a largely encouraging continental campaign and are close to reaching the knockouts following a goalless stalemate at group winners Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the competition but are also in knockout contention. They drew 3-3 at home to a floundering Manchester United side last time. Hakim Ziyech and Kerem Akturkoglu strikes helped Cimbom Avrupa Fatihi cancel out a two-goal deficit in the second half.

Both sides have picked up five points from as many games, with the winner to join Bayern Munich in the last 16 unless Manchester United fail to beat Bayern.

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two sides, with one win for each side and the other ending 2-2.

Galatasaray have had five meetings against Danish opposition in Europe, winning twice and losing once.

Tuesday's game will mark Copenhagen's tenth meeting with Turkish opposition. They have won five of their previous matchups, losing twice.

Copenhagen are the lowest-scoring side in Group A, with seven goals.

Galatasaray's only win in the continent this season came away from home.

The Super Lig side have the second-worst defensive record in Group A, conceding 12 times.

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray Prediction

Copenhagen's latest result ended a five-game winless streak. They are, however, winless in three home games.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and unbeaten in four games. They are the stronger side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-2 Galatasaray

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the Byens Hold's last eight home games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Galatasaray's last seven matchups.)