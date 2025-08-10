Copenhagen vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Copenhagen will welcome Malmo to Parken in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday. The first leg in Sweden last week ended in a goalless draw.

Ad

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the 2025-26 season on Friday as they fell to a 3-2 home loss to AGF in the Danish Superliga. Jordan Larsson and Magnus Mattsson added goals late in the second half, but the hosts failed to overturn a three-goal deficit.

The visitors suffered their first loss since May last week, as they lost 3-1 at home to league leaders Mjällby in the Allsvenskan. Kenan Busuladžić scored the consolation goal in the 70th minute.

Ad

Trending

Løverne last qualified for the Champions League in the 2023-24 season and made it to the round of 16. Himmelsblått, meanwhile, were last in the group stage in the 2021-22 campaign.

Copenhagen vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice across all competitions. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record in these meetings, though two games have ended in draws.

Notably, all three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their three games in the Champions League qualifiers this season.

The Sky Blue have scored at least three goals in three of their five games in the qualifiers. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 15 games in the Champions League qualifiers, playing seven draws.

The visitors have won their last four away games in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

Himmelsblått have lost three of their last 10 games in the Champions League qualifiers, with two defeats registered on their travels.

Ad

Copenhagen vs Malmo Prediction

The Lions suffered their first loss of the season last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, their three losses in competitive games in 2025 have been registered at home. Interestingly, they have won just one of their eight meetings against Swedish teams, which is a cause for concern.

The Sky Blues saw their unbeaten streak end after 11 games last week, though that loss was registered at home. Their last away loss across all competitions was registered in May. They have lost just one of their eight meetings against Danish teams, recording four wins.

Ad

The Lions have won their last four home games in European qualifiers, keeping three consecutive clean sheets, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-1 Malmo

Copenhagen vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More