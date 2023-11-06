Copenhagen vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Copenhagen will host Manchester United at Parken on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage campaign.

The home side kicked off their continental campaign with a 2-2 draw against Galatasaray before losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in their second game. They were beaten 1-0 by the Red Devils last time out and had a chance to level the scores at the death with a penalty kick which Jordan Larsson squandered.

Copenhagen sit rock-bottom in Group A with just one point picked up so far. They are two points behind their midweek opponents in third place and will leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Manchester United have endured a highly turbulent campaign on and off the pitch this season with pressure now mounting on manager Erik ten Hag. After suffering defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their first two group games, the English side picked up their first win of the tournament on matchday three with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over their midweek opponents featuring a penalty save from goalkeeper Andre Onana in additional time.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Copenhagen and Man United. The hosts have won one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other three.

The hosts have scored just one goal in their four games in this fixture.

United have had 10 competitive meetings against Danish opposition. They have won seven of those games, drawn once and lost the other two.

The visitors have the joint-worst defensive record in Group A so far with a goal concession tally of seven.

The Red Devils have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight games across all competitions.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United Prediction

Copenhagen are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their five games prior. They have won their last three home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Man United's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that this Wednesday. They have won their last three away matches and should have just enough to win this one.

Prediction: Copenhagen 0-1 Manchester United

Copenhagen vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The previous four matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side have found the back of the net in each of their four matchups)