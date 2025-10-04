Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Copenhagen and Midtjylland return to action in the Danish Superliga when they lock horns at Parken Stadium on Sunday. Both sides picked up contrasting results in Europe last time out, with Mike Tullberg’s men beating Nottingham Forest in the Europa League.
Copenhagen were denied their first Champions League victory in midweek when they fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss against Qarabag at the Azərsun Arena.
While Jacob Neestrup’s side have managed just one point from their first two UCL matches, they turn their attention to the Superliga, where they have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, claiming six wins and two draws from the first 10 games.
After three back-to-back matches on the road, Copenhagen return to Parken Stadium, where they are unbeaten in their last five games (2W, 3D) since a 3-2 defeat against AGF on August 8.
On the other hand, Midtjylland made it two wins from two in the Europa League on Thursday when they secured a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at City Ground.
With that result, Tullberg’s men have picked up five wins on the trot across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 defeat against Nordsjaelland on September 14.
Midtjylland have picked up 21 points from their 10 Superliga matches so far to sit second in the league standings, one point and one place above this weekend’s visitors and two behind first-placed AGF.
Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 37 wins from the last 90 meetings between the sides, Copenhagen boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Midtjylland have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.
- Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last five home games and have lost just one of their 13 competitive matches at the Parken Stadium, claiming eight wins and four draws since the third week of April.
- Midtjylland have lost just two of their 10 away games across all competitions this season while picking up seven wins and one draw so far.
Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Prediction
Meetings between Copenhagen and Midtjylland have often served up fireworks in the past and we anticipate an end-to-end affair at Parken Stadium this weekend.
Midtjylland are currently in fine form but we predict Neestrup’s men will make the most of their home advantage to secure maximum points, albeit by the odd goal.
Prediction: Copenhagen 2-1 Midtjylland
Copenhagen vs Midtjylland Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six encounters)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)