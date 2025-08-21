Copenhagen vs OB Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Copenhagen and OB Odense will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday six clash on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at Parken Stadion.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Basel in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie on Wednesday (August 23rd). They went behind to Xherdan Shaqiri's 14th-minute penalty while Gabriel Pereira equalized in first-half injury time ahead of the second leg next week.

The Lions will turn their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 3-1 away win over Nordsjaelland.

Ad

Trending

Odense, meanwhile, fell to a 5-1 thrashing at home to Aarhus. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Tobias Bech scoring a brace for the visitors while Jann-Fiete Arp pulled one back from the spot. Kristian Arnstad, Patrick Mortensen and Gift Links scored a goal each after the break to complete the rout.

The loss left De Stribede in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from five games. Copenhagen lead the way at the summit with 12 points to their name.

Ad

Copenhagen vs OB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 50 wins from the last 96 head-to-head games. OB Odense were victorious 22 times while 24 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when Copenhagen claimed a 2-0 away win.

Copenhagen have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Odense's five league games this season have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Copenhagen have won five of the last six head-to-head games (one loss).

Ad

Copenhagen vs OB Prediction

Copenhagen are the defending Danish champions and are joint-top of the standings with Brondby in their quest to retain their title. They will have their sights set on their UEFA Champions League tie with Basel.

OB Odense, for their part, have been defensively porous this season, having conceded at least two goals in four of their five games this season.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Copenhagen 3-1 OB

Copenhagen vs OB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Copenhagen to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More