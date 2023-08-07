Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Football
By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Aug 07, 2023 17:54 GMT
Sevilla FC v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League
Copenhagen host Sparta on Tuesday.

Copenhagen host Sparta Praha at Parken on Tuesday (August 8) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualification round.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and will look to continue that momentum on the continent this week. Copenhagen beat Icelandic outfit Breidablik 8-3 in the second qualifying round, winning the two legs 2-0 and 6-3 respectively.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, beat Randers 4-0 in the Danish Superliga on Saturday. They will look to build on that result this week as they target back-to-back appearances in the Champions League group stage.

Sparta have enjoyed a brilliant start to their 1. Liga campaign and have quickly laid down a marker for a successful title defence. They beat Pardubice 5-2 in their last league outing. Four players got on the scoresheet, including Czech Republic international Jan Kuchta, who netted a brace.

Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be their first meeting since they faced off in the group stage of the 2009-10 UEFA Europa League, where the Byens Hold won 1-0 home and 3-0 away.
  • Copenhagen's last competitive meeting against Czech opposition came in 2018 when they lost 1-0 at home to Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League group stage before drawing goalless away.
  • Sparta's last competitive meeting against Danish opposition came in the 2021-22 campaign when they drew goalless at Brondy and won 2-0 at home in the Europa League group stage.
  • The Reds are the highest-scoring side in the Czech top flight this season with eight goals.
  • The Lions have conceded thrice in the Superliga this season, the joint-fewest in the competition.

Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Prediction

Copenhagen are on a five-game winning streak and have won 11 of their last 13 games across competitions. They are unbeaten in six home games.

Sparta, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak after going winless in five. The two sides are in strong form, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-1 Sparta

Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Sparta's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Copenhagen's last six games.)

