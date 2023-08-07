Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Copenhagen host Sparta Praha at Parken on Tuesday (August 8) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualification round.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and will look to continue that momentum on the continent this week. Copenhagen beat Icelandic outfit Breidablik 8-3 in the second qualifying round, winning the two legs 2-0 and 6-3 respectively.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, beat Randers 4-0 in the Danish Superliga on Saturday. They will look to build on that result this week as they target back-to-back appearances in the Champions League group stage.

Sparta have enjoyed a brilliant start to their 1. Liga campaign and have quickly laid down a marker for a successful title defence. They beat Pardubice 5-2 in their last league outing. Four players got on the scoresheet, including Czech Republic international Jan Kuchta, who netted a brace.

Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first meeting since they faced off in the group stage of the 2009-10 UEFA Europa League, where the Byens Hold won 1-0 home and 3-0 away.

Copenhagen's last competitive meeting against Czech opposition came in 2018 when they lost 1-0 at home to Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League group stage before drawing goalless away.

Sparta's last competitive meeting against Danish opposition came in the 2021-22 campaign when they drew goalless at Brondy and won 2-0 at home in the Europa League group stage.

The Reds are the highest-scoring side in the Czech top flight this season with eight goals.

The Lions have conceded thrice in the Superliga this season, the joint-fewest in the competition.

Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Prediction

Copenhagen are on a five-game winning streak and have won 11 of their last 13 games across competitions. They are unbeaten in six home games.

Sparta, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak after going winless in five. The two sides are in strong form, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-1 Sparta

Copenhagen vs Sparta Praha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Sparta's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Copenhagen's last six games.)