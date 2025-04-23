Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025 

Cordoba SdE and Deportivo Tachira will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores clash on Thursday (April 24th). The game will be played at Estadio Unico de Ciudades.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Racing Club in the Argentine Torneo Betano. They went behind to Bruno Zuculini's 45th-minute strike and were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute but Leonardo Heredia missed from 12 yards.

Tachira, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-0 home thrashing of Yaracuynos in the Peruvian Liga FUTVE. Carlos Caldazilla scored a first-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Maurice Cova's 25th-minute strike. Jean Castillo stepped off the bench to complete the rout with 16 minutes left on the clock.

Ad

Trending

Aurinegro will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to LDU Quito. Central Cordoba claimed a 2-1 away win over Flamengo.

The victory saw them climb to second spot in the standings, having garnered four points from two games. Tachira are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Cordoba's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Tachira's victory over the weekend ended their four-game losing run (three losses).

Five of Cordoba's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Cordoba have won just one of their last seven games (four losses).

Ad

Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Prediction

Central Cordoba began their Libertadores campaign with a goalless draw at home to LDU Quito before claiming maximum points with a surprise away win over Flamengo. El Ferroviario have not been at their best in recent weeks but enter this game as the favorites.

Tachira have been the early fodder for other teams in the group, having lost both games without finding the back of the net. They will be hoping to build on a much-needed win last time out.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Central Cordoba 1-0 Tachira

Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Cordoba to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More