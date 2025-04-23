Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025 

Cordoba SdE and Deportivo Tachira will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores clash on Thursday (April 24th). The game will be played at Estadio Unico de Ciudades.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Racing Club in the Argentine Torneo Betano. They went behind to Bruno Zuculini's 45th-minute strike and were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute but Leonardo Heredia missed from 12 yards.
Tachira, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-0 home thrashing of Yaracuynos in the Peruvian Liga FUTVE. Carlos Caldazilla scored a first-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Maurice Cova's 25th-minute strike. Jean Castillo stepped off the bench to complete the rout with 16 minutes left on the clock.
Aurinegro will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to LDU Quito. Central Cordoba claimed a 2-1 away win over Flamengo.
The victory saw them climb to second spot in the standings, having garnered four points from two games. Tachira are bottom of the standings on zero points.
Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Cordoba's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Tachira's victory over the weekend ended their four-game losing run (three losses).
- Five of Cordoba's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.
- Cordoba have won just one of their last seven games (four losses).
Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Prediction
Central Cordoba began their Libertadores campaign with a goalless draw at home to LDU Quito before claiming maximum points with a surprise away win over Flamengo. El Ferroviario have not been at their best in recent weeks but enter this game as the favorites.
Tachira have been the early fodder for other teams in the group, having lost both games without finding the back of the net. They will be hoping to build on a much-needed win last time out.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Central Cordoba 1-0 Tachira
Cordoba SdE vs Tachira Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Central Cordoba to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half