Cordoba vs Albacete Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Cordoba take on Albacete at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel on Sunday in their final game of the 2024-25 Segunda Division season.

Having lost their last three league games in a row, Los Califas are looking to end the slump and end their campaign on a winning note. Since their 4-2 win over Cadiz on 2 May, the Andalusian side lost 3-2 to Burgos, 2-1 to Mirandes and 4-1 to Eibar in succession as Cordoba slumped to 13th in the league table with 54 points from 41 games.

They had secured promotion from the third division last summer and have stayed afloat.

Meanwhile, Cordoba's upcoming opponents, Albacete, are only three points better off and three places above them in the standings.They have alternated between a win and a loss off late.

Following a 3-1 win over Cartagena on April 26, Albacete lost 5-1 to Deportivo la Coruna before beating Huesca 3-2 in their next clash. Levante then inflicted a narrow 1-0 defeat on themm but Queso Mecanico saw off Racing Ferrol 2-0 last weekend.

Looking to finish in the top 10, Albacete will look to finish off with a victory, as Cadiz are only two points behind them in the points table.

Cordoba vs Albacete Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 clashes between the two sides, with Cordoba winning eight and losing 10.

Cordoba and Albacete drew 1-1 in their latest encounter, ending a run of 11 clashes without a stalemate.

Los Blanquiverdes have scored in their last three clashes with Albacete and in six of their last seven.

Having lost their last three league games, Cordoba are on a joint-worst run in the division, along with Deportivo la Coruna.

Cordoba vs Albacete Prediction

Cordoba come into the fixture on a terrible run that has seen them lose their last three games. Albacete will look to pounce on their vulnerabilities and could come away victorious.

Prediction: Cordoba 1-2 Albacete

Cordoba vs Albacete Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albacete

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

