Cordoba vs Castellon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Cordoba will welcome Castellon to Estadio Nuevo Arcángel in the Segunda Division on Friday. Both teams have endured a winless start to their league campaign and have just one point to their names.

Ad

The hosts had gotten their season underway with back-to-back losses against Gijon and Las Palmas. They earned their first point of the season last week with a goalless draw against Real Valladolid.

The visitors had also suffered defeats in their first two games of the league campaign. They met Real Racing Club in their campaign opener and lost 3-1. They failed to score against Valladolid last month and were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Zaragoza last week.

Ad

Trending

Cordoba vs Castellon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 21 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 11 wins. Albinegres have four wins, and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts were unbeaten in their two league meetings against Albinegres last season, playing out a home draw and recording an away win. Notably, they had scored two goals apiece in these games.

The visitors are winless in this fixture since 1975.

Notably, both teams have scored one goal apiece in two of their three league games thus far.

The last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are winless in their last nine away games in the Segunda Division, suffering four consecutive defeats.

Los Califas have won just one of their last eight home games in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have won four of their last five meetings against Albinegres.

Ad

Cordoba vs Castellon Prediction

Los Califas failed to score for the first time in the league in the draw against Valladolid last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in four of their last five home games in this fixture.

Albinegres have scored two goals apiece in two of their last three games in this fixture and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have lost four of their last six meetings against the hosts, and they have also failed to score in three games in that period.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Cordoba 1-1 Castellon

Cordoba vs Castellon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More