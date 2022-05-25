Corinthians vs Always Ready prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Corinthians invite Always Ready to the Neo Química Arena in Copa Libertadores action on Thursday, as the group stage of the continental competition comes to an end.

The Brazilian side are second in the Group E standings with eight points, only trailing Deportivo Cali on goal difference. They need at least one point to ensure passage into the knockout stage.

The third-placed Boca Juniors face Cali on Thursday and if the Argentine side win, they'll go top of the standings. If the two sides share a point apiece and Corinthians lose, it will come down to the goal difference between them and Boca.

Always Ready have been ruled out of contention for a finish in the upper half of the table and they not only need to secure a win for a third-place finish, but it will also depend on Boca suffering a loss. So, it is very likely that the Bolivian side will finish at the bottom of the table.

Corinthians vs Always Ready Head-to-Head

This will be just the second all-time meeting between the two sides. Always Ready secured a shock 2-0 win in the opening fixture of the competition, which also remains their only win of the campaign thus far.

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Always Ready form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Corinthians vs Always Ready Team News

Corinthians

João Pedro and Luan were absent from the team's visit to Boca Juniors last week but have trained with the rest of the group and are in contention to start here. Paulinho is a long-term absentee with an ACL rupture, while Fagner and Cassio will also miss the game with shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

Ruan Oliveira and Guilherme face late fitness tests ahead of the game. Víctor Cantillo was sent off in the previous outing and was suspended for the game. Raul Gustavo is also suspended after picking up a third yellow card in the competition against Boca Juniors.

Injured: Paulinho, Fagner, Cassio

Doubtful: Ruan Oliveira, Guilherme

Suspended: Víctor Cantillo, Raul Gustavo

Unavailable: None

Always Ready

La Banda Roja have traveled to São Paulo with just 17 players. Alejandro Chumacero, Sergio Adrian, Gustavo Cristaldo, and Marcos Riquelme have been left out of the squad due to injuries, while Marc Enoumba and Nelson Cabrera are suspended for the game with a red card and an accumulation of three yellow cards in the competition.

Arnaldo Giménez, Rodrigo Ramallo, Alex Rambal, and Juan Carlos Arce have not traveled to Brazil but face late fitness tests and can join up with the squad.

Injuries: Alejandro Chumacero, Sergio Adrian, Gustavo Cristaldo, Marcos Riquelme

Doubtful: Arnaldo Giménez, Rodrigo Ramallo, Alex Rambal, Juan Carlos Arce

Suspension: Marc Enoumba, Nelson Cabrera

Corinthians vs Always Ready Predicted XIs

Corinthians (4-3-3): Matheus Donelli (GK); João Victor, Gil, Robson Bambu, Fabio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon Barberan, Renato Augusto; Willian, Jo, Roger Guedes

Always Ready (4-5-1): Lucas Ezequiel Galarza Fonda (GK); Adrián Martínez, Diego Medina, Denilson Valda, Enrique Flores; Josué Limberth Mamani Tumiri, Jonathan Borja, Gustavo Torres, Cristhian Árabe, Pablo Delmar; Elkin Blanco

Corinthians vs Always Ready Prediction

The Coringão have played out back-to-back draws in their last three games across all competitions, and in the five games in the competition have scored just four goals.

They have also conceded just three goals in that period but should be able to eke out a narrow win against the depleted visitors in this game.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-0 Always Ready

