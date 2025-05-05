Corinthians vs America de Cali Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

Corinthians will welcome America de Cali to Corinthians Arena in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday. The hosts have registered one win in the competition thus far, while Cali are unbeaten in their three games, recording two wins.

Timão registered their first win of the competition last month, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Racing Club de Montevideo. Ángel Romero scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute. They made it two wins on the spin last week, as Yuri Alberto's hat-trick helped them record a 4-2 home win over Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A.

The visitors met Atlético Huracán in their previous Sudamericana outing and were held to a goalless draw. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and played another goalless draw against Junior in the Categoría Primera A last week.

Corinthians vs America de Cali Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last month and played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The visitors have won just two of their last eight games while playing five draws.

Timão have lost just two of their last 14 home games in the Sudamericana, with one of the losses registered in their campaign opener earlier this season.

America de Cali have won just one of their last six away games in all competitions. They have kept three clean sheets in that period while failing to score in four.

Timão have suffered just two losses in 19 meetings against Colombian teams across all competitions.

Corinthians vs America de Cali Prediction

Time do Povo have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions. They have won their last three home games, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss at home against Colombian teams, and are strong favorites.

Los Diablos Rojos have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four games while keeping clean sheets. They have kept consecutive clean sheets in their last three away games, playing out two goalless draws.

While the visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, winning two of their three games, they have registered just two wins in away meetings against Brazilian teams. With that in mind and considering the hosts' current form, we back Timão to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-0 America de Cali

Corinthians vs America de Cali Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

