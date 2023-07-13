Corinthians vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023

Corinthians will host America Mineiro at the Neo Quimica Arena on Saturday in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa do Brasil.

The home side have endured a rather difficult league campaign but remain hopeful of a positive Copa do Brasil campaign. They were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of the cup tie earlier this month but have since bounced back picking up wins over Atletico Mineiro and Universitario in the Brasileiro Serie A and Copa Sudamericana respectively.

Corinthians made it to the final of the Copa do Brasil last season before losing on penalties to Flamengo. They will be looking to go all the way this time around but must first overturn their first-leg result.

America MG have had an even more difficult league campaign than their opponents but now have a foot in the semifinals of the cup competition. They picked up a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture with team captain Juninho scoring the sole goal of the game at the half-hour mark.

Corinthians vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Corinthians and America MG. Both sides have won five games apiece while their other five matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Only one of Corinthians' seven league defeats this season has come on home turf.

America MG are one of two teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to win a league game on the road.

The Coelho have the worst defensive record in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 32.

Corinthians vs America Mineiro Prediction

Corinthians are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous four games. They have lost just one of their last eight home games across all competitions and will be hopeful of a win here.

America MG, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just two of their last eight games. They have won just one of their last 12 away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-0 America Mineiro

Corinthians vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Corinthians

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last 12 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

