Corinthians vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Corinthians will entertain America Mineiro at the Neo Química Arena in their upcoming Brazilian Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are at the top of the standings in the league at the moment but have played out draws in their last two league games. Friday's 1-1 draw against Always Ready in the Copa Libertadores was their fourth consecutive draw across all competitions.

In their previous league outing, Adson's 80th-minute strike helped them hold local rivals, Sao Paulo, to a 1-1 draw.

America Mineiro are winless in their last four games across all competitions and are in ninth place in the league standings. They suffered a 3-0 loss at Independiente del Valle in their final Libertadores group stage fixture, failing to make it to the knockout stage and even failing to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

Alongside Red Bull Bragantino, they are the only Brazilian teams to have been knocked out of the continental competition from the group stage this season.

Corinthians vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 11 times across all competitions since 2001. The home team have a better record in this fixture, leading 5-2 in wins while four games have ended in draws.

They locked horns at Sunday's venue in September last season, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-W

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Corinthians vs America Mineiro Team News

Corinthians

Fagner has resumed training and should at least make it to the bench in this match. Cássio's shoulder injury makes him a doubt for the game while Jô was taken off the pitch in the first half of the Libertadores game and faces a late fitness test.

João Victor is expected to sit this one out with an ankle injury while Luan, Paulinho, Ruan Oliveira and Guilherme remain sidelined with their respective injuries.

Injured: Paulinho, Luan, Paulinho, Ruan Oliveira, Guilherme, João Victor

Doubtful: Cassio, Fagner

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

America Mineiro

Coelho have a lengthy list of absentees for the match. Everaldo, Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia, Wellington Paulista, Juninho, Danilo Avelar, Germán Conti, Jori, Berrío and Edu have not been able to recover from their ailments and remain sidelined.

Indio Ramírez became the latest casualty after picking up a knee injury against Botafogo. The injury is not serious but the midfielder will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

Injured: Indio Ramírez, Everaldo, Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia, Wellington Paulista, Juninho, Danilo Avelar, Germán Conti, Jori, Berrío, Edu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Corinthians vs America Mineiro Predicted XIs

Corinthians (4-3-3): Matheus Donelli (GK); Raul Gustavo, Gil, Robson Bambu, Fabio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon Barberan, Renato Augusto; Willian, Adson, Roger Guedes

America Mineiro (3-5-2): Jailson (GK); Iago Maidana, Juninho Valoura, Éder; Lucas Kal, Patric, Zé Ricardo, Felipe Azevedo, Rodriguinho; Aloisio, Henrique Almeida

Corinthians vs America Mineiro Prediction

Timão are enjoying a solid run in the Brazilian top-flight and are undefeated since their 3-0 loss to Palmeiras last month. The visiting side, on the other hand, are struggling with an injury crisis at the moment and have picked up just two wins in eight games in May.

America's struggles are expected to continue in this game and we are backing Corinthians to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 America Mineiro

