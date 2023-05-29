Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Corinthians will host Atletico Mineiro at the Neo Quimica Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last 16 tie.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results this season but returned to winning ways in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Fluminense. They will aim to build on that result this week.

They were, however, beaten 2-0 in the first leg of their cup tie a fortnight ago and now have a mountain to climb this Wednesday.

Atletico MG are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup this week. They already have a foot in the quarterfinals of the competition after their first-leg win, which saw Bayer Leverkusen loanee Paulinho score a brace in an overall dominant performance.

Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Corinthians and Atletico MG. The hosts have won 19 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and seven of their last eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Corinthians have picked up eight points in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, all of which have been secured on home turf.

Atletico MG have picked up seven points on the road in the league this season, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

The Galo have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Corinthians' latest result ended an eight-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Atletico MG, on the other hand, are on a six-game unbeaten run, picking up five wins and a draw in that period. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Corinthians 0-1 Atletico Mineiro

Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico MG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last three matchups)

