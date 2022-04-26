Corinthians vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Corinthians host Boca Juniors in their upcoming Copa Libertadores group stage fixture at the Neo Química Arena on Tuesday.

Both sides have enjoyed a similar start to their campaigns in the continental competition, with a loss in their opening fixtures and then a win in their following game.

The hosts secured a 1-0 win against Deportivo Cali in their previous outing in the competition. They rested a few players in the Serie A game against Palmeiras and suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Boca Juniors secured a 2-0 win against Always Ready in their previous outing. In their two league outings since, they have played out back-to-back 1-1 draws.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides in the continental competition. This will be the first meeting in the group stage between the two sides.

Three games have ended in draws in this fixture and the visitors hold a 2-1 lead in wins. They last met in the second leg of the round of 16 fixtures at Tuesday's venue. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Team News

Corinthians

Robson Bambu and Ruan Oliveira are the two absentees for Timão. Goalkeeper Cássio missed the club's previous league game with the flu and faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Ruan Oliveira, Robson Bambu

Doubtful: Cássio

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors

The visitors will have Sebastián Villa, Marcos Rojo and Diego Gónzález suspended for the game. Agustín Rossi, Carlos Izquierdoz, Nicolás Figal and Gastón Ávila are sidelined for the game.

Injured: Carlos Izquierdoz, Agustín Rossi, Nicolás Figal, Gastón Ávila

Suspended: Sebastián Villa, Marcos Rojo, Diego González

Unavailable: Christian Pavon

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Predicted XIs

Corinthians (4-2-3-1): Matheus Donelli (GK); Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz; Gustavo Silva, Paulinho, Willian; Róger Guedes

Boca Juniors (4-4-2): Javier Hernán García (GK); Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Gaston Avila, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Juan Ramírez, Aaron Molinas; Luis Vasquez, Darío Benedetto

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Corinthians have scored a goal in two games in the competition so far while conceding twice. Boca Juniors have scored just once and might struggle in their trip to Sao Paulo.

We expect the two sides to be closely matched here and the game will likely end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Boca Juniors

Edited by Peter P