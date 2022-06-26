Corinthians vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Corinthians are set to play Boca Juniors at the Neo Química Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Corinthians come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Santos in the league. Corinthians registered only one shot on target, despite boasting the lion's share of possession.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Gustavo Munua's Union in the league. Penalties from young winger Daniel Juarez and forward Franco Troyansky secured the win for Union. Former Atletico Madrid and Benfica attacker Eduardo Salvio scored the consolation goal for Boca Juniors, who had centre-back Carlos Izquierdoz sent off late in the second-half.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Boca Juniors have won one game and drawn one.

Corinthians form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: D-W-D-W-L

Boca Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primeira Division: L-W-W-L-W

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Team News

Corinthians

Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira will be unable to call upon the services of former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona midfielder Paulinho, midfielders Ruan Oliveira and Maycon and attacker Luan.

Injured: Maycon, Luan, Ruan Oliveira, Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors will be Armenia international Norberto Briasco and veteran midfielder Diego Gonzalez, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Agustin Almendra. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sebastian Battaglia is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Diego Gonzalez, Norberto Briasco

Doubtful: Agustin Almendra

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio, Fagner, Bruno Mendez, Raul Gustavo, Fabio Santos, Giuliano de Paula, Victor Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Junior Moraes, Felipe Augusto, Gustavo Mantuan

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Javier Garcia, Marcelo Weigandt, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Agustin Sandez, Jorman Campuzano, Aaron Molinas, Esteban Rolon, Oscar Romero, Eduardo Salvio, Dario Benedetto

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Corinthians are 2nd in the league, but have won only two of their last five league games. The likes of Junior Moraes could prove to be crucial against Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, will rely on attackers like Dario Benedetto and Sebastian Villa, who have done well for their club in the league so far.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @LibertadoresBR Uma era azul e dourada!



Há anos, o



A vitória nos pênaltis sobre o Uma era azul e dourada!Háanos, o @BocaJrsOficial conquistou a CONMEBOL #Libertadores 2000 e chegou à #GloriaEterna pela terceira vez.A vitória nos pênaltis sobre o #Palmeiras , no Morumbi, encerrou um jejum xeineze desde 1978 na Copa. 💙💛 Uma era azul e dourada!🇦🇷🏆 Há 2⃣2⃣ anos, o @BocaJrsOficial conquistou a CONMEBOL #Libertadores 2000 e chegou à #GloriaEterna pela terceira vez.⭐️ A vitória nos pênaltis sobre o #Palmeiras, no Morumbi, encerrou um jejum xeineze desde 1978 na Copa. https://t.co/cCDS3nUqcT

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Boca Juniors

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far