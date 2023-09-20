Corinthians vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023

Round 24 of the Brasileiro Serie A comes to an end on Saturday when Corinthians and Botafogo go head-to-head at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Corinthians turned in an attacking show of class on Tuesday, coming from behind twice to claim a pulsating 4-4 draw against Gremio at home.

However, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men have gone five games without a win across competitions, losing twice, since a 1-0 win over Estudiantes in August. With 27 points from 23 games, Corinthians are 14th in the points table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Botafogo were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Mineiro at the weekend.

Bruno Lage’s men have lost their last three games, including a 2-1 defeat to Defensa y Justicia on August 30. That saw their Copa Sudamericana dreams come to an end in the quarterfinals.

Despite their recent struggles, Botafogo are atop the league standings with a healthy seven-point cushion over second-placed Palmeiras.

Corinthians vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 37 meetings, Botafogo boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Corinthians have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 11 times.

Botafogo are winless in eight visits to the Neo Química Arena, losing five, since a 3-1 win in July 2012.

Corinthians are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 Serie A games since July, winning thrice.

Botafogo are winless in six away games across competitions, losing twice, since a 3-0 win at Patronato in July.

Botafogo vs Corinthians Prediction

Having suffered a drop-off in form recently, expect both Botafogo and Corinthians to come out all guns blazing. Corinthians’ home record in the fixture gives them a slight edge, and they should heap more misery on their floundering visitors.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Botafogo

Corinthians vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)