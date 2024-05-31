Corinthians vs Botafogo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Corinthians invite Botafogo to the Corinthians Arena in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (June 1). The hosts have one win in six league games, while Botafogo have suffered one loss.

Corinthians made it three wins on the trot across competitions on Tuesday with a 3-0 home triumph over Racing CM in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. It was their fourth win in five games, but they are winless in two league games without scoring.

Botafogo, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five games across competitions and were held to a goalless draw by Junior in their final Copa Libertadores group stage game on Tuesday.

After winning their first three league games of the season, they are winless in two outings, losing once.

Corinthians vs Botafogo Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 118 times across competitions, with Botafogo leading 49-43.

Both teams registered home wins while keeping clean sheets in their league meetings last season.

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Botafogo form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Corinthians vs Botafogo Team News

Corinthians

Fagner is a confirmed absentee, while Diego Palacios and Pedro Henrique have participated in partial training, and their involvement is doubtful.

Injured: Fagner

Doubtful: Diego Palacios, Pedro Henrique

Suspended: None

Botafogo

Rafael, Marcal, Jeffinho, Eduardo, and Matheus Nascimento are confirmed absentees with an injury, while Pablo faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Rafael, Marcal, Jeffinho, Eduardo, Matheus Nascimento

Doubtful: Pablo

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Botafogo Predicted XIs

Corinthians (4-3-3): Carlos Miguel; Matheuzinho, Felix Torres, Caca, Hugo; Raniele, Breno Bidon, Rodrigo Garro; Igor Coronado, Yuri Alberto, Wesley

Botafogo (4-4-2): Gatito Fernandez; Damian Suarez, Lucas Halter, Bastos, Hugo; Gregore, Marlon Freitas, Oscar Romero, Luiz Henrique; Tiquinho Soares, Junior Santos

Corinthians vs Botafogo Prediction

Corinthians have suffered one loss in eight games across competitions, winning six. They are unbeaten ineight home games, keeping six clean sheets.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have also been in good touch recently, suffering one loss in 11 games across competitions. They are unbeaten in five away games, keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have suffered one loss in six meetings with Botafogo, recording four wins. They are unbeaten at home since 2013. Nonetheless, considering the current form of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Botafogo