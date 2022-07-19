Corinthians vs Coritiba Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Corinthians host Coritiba at Neo Quimica Arena in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Corinthians are currently 3rd in the league, four points off Palmeiras at the top of the table. Vitor Pereira's side have faltered of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Coritiba on Thursday.

Coritiba, on the other hand, are currently 16th in the table, one point off the relegation zone. Gustavo Morinigo's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Corinthians on Thursday.

Corinthians @Corinthians



São 5 pares do Camarote Fiel Torcedor e 3 pares no setor oeste inferior!



Baixe agora 🏼 onelink.to/universo-sccp



#SCCPxCFC

#VaiCorinthians

#UniversoSCCP Amanhã tem Timão em casa e você pode resgatar ingressos no Universo SCCP!São 5 pares do Camarote Fiel Torcedor e 3 pares no setor oeste inferior!Baixe agora Amanhã tem Timão em casa e você pode resgatar ingressos no Universo SCCP!São 5 pares do Camarote Fiel Torcedor e 3 pares no setor oeste inferior!Baixe agora 👉🏼 onelink.to/universo-sccp#SCCPxCFC#VaiCorinthians#UniversoSCCP https://t.co/9ObovMToP4

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Corinthians vs Coritiba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Coritiba, having won three of them.

Corinthians came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in November 2020. Fabio Santos' penalty was enough to secure the win on the night.

Corinthians have the joint fourth-best defense in the league, having only conceded 17 goals from their 17 games so far this season.

Coritiba have the joint second-worst defense in the league, having conceded 27 goals in their 17 games so far.

Corinthians vs Coritiba Prediction

The two sides have not been in the best form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Corinthians will be without a host of players for the game, with Willian, Gustavo Mantuan, Junior Moraes, Fagner, Renato Augusto, Maycon, Luan and Ruan Oliveira all out due to injury. Meanwhile, Diego Porfirio, Warley, Robinho and Andrey are all unavailable for Coritiba

Despite both teams being in similar form of late, it's hard to see Coritiba taking anything away from the game given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict a tight game, with Corinthians coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-0 Coritiba

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Corinthians vs Coritiba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Corinthians Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Neither team are particularly good in front of goal, but Corinthians boast one of the best defenses in the league)

Tip 3 - Coritiba to receive three or more bookings (Coritiba are tied for the highest number of sending offs this season with six)

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far