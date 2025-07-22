Corinthians vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

The action continues in round 16 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Corinthians and Cruzeiro square off at the Neo Química Arena on Wednesday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Leonardo Jardim’s men claiming a dominant home victory over Juventude.

Cortinthans were sent crashing back to earth last Sunday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sao Paulo at the Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ceara at Arena Castelao on July 16, a result which saw Dorival Junior’s side’s five-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

With 19 points from 15 matches, Corinthians are currently 10th in the Serie A standings but could rise into seventh place with all three points on Wednesday.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, turned in another performance of the highest quality last time out as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Juventude at the Estadio Mineirao.

Jardim’s men have gone 10 back-to-back Serie A matches without defeat, claiming eight wins and two draws since April’s 1-0 defeat against Red Bull Bragantino.

Cruzeiro have picked up 33 points from their 15 league matches so far to sit top of the league standings, three points above second-placed Flamengo, who have one game in hand.

Corinthians vs Cruzeiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Corinthians hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cruzeiro have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Corinthians are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws since mid-April.

Cruzeiro are on a run of six consecutive away games without defeat, claiming four wins and two draws since April’s 2-1 loss against Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana.

Corinthians vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Corinthians and Cruzeiro, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Neo Química Arena on Wednesday.

Jardim’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we are backing them to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-2 Cruzeiro

Corinthians vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

