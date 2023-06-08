Corinthians vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | June 10th 2023

Corinthians will host Cuiaba at the Neo Quimica Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side kicked off their league campaign with a win over Cruzeiro but have seen results go south ever since. They were beaten 2-0 by America Mineiro in their last league outing and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game despite dominating possession.

Corinthians sit 16th in the league table with eight points from nine games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Cuiaba have also had their struggles this season but have begun picking up important points in recent weeks as they look to climb up the table. They beat Goias 1-0 in their last game, with former Levante striker Deyverson scoring the sole goal of the game early after the restart.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with just 11 points from nine games. They will be looking to continue their good run of results when they play on Saturday.

Corinthians vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Corinthians and Cuiaba. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their four games in this fixture.

Corinthians are one of eight teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Cuiaba have picked up nine points on the road in the league this season. Only Atletico Mineiro (10) have picked up more.

Timao have scored eight goals in the Brasileiro Serie A this season. Only Goias (7) have scored fewer.

Corinthians vs Cuiaba Prediction

Corinthians are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last eight league games. They have, however, won their last two home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Cuiaba have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous six. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win this match.

Prediction: Corinthians 0-1 Cuiaba

Corinthians vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cuiaba

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

