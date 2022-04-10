Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Corinthians will come into this fixture against Deportivo Cali after losing to Club Always Ready in the opening round of the Copa Libertadores.

The visitors from Colombia will look to continue their well-earned momentum in the competition after beating Boca Juniors in a comprehensive 2-0 win.

The home team will be desperately looking to open their account on their home turf after already suffering elimination from thw Campeonato Paulista at the hands of Sao Paulo in the semi-finals.

Corinthians @Corinthians Fim de jogo na Bolívia. Fim de jogo na Bolívia.

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali Head-To-Head

This will be the first time these two clubs will face off against each other.

Recent form nonetheless favors the visitors, who are faring better in Brazil compared to Deportivo, who are almost at the foot of the Colombian top flight.

Corinthians Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Deportivo Cali Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali Team News

Corinthians

The visitors will be without Ruan Oliveira and Danilo Avelar, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ruan Oliveira, Danilo Avelar

Suspended: None

Deportivo Cali

Winger Yony Gonzalez is expected to feature in this tie after missing the opening match against Boca Juniors due to an ankle sprain.

Jhon Vasquez will also feature in this tie despite picking up a red in the Colombian A-League last weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali Predicted XI

Corinthians (4-2-3-1): Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz; Gustavo Silva, Paulinho, Willian; Róger Guedes

Deportivo Cali (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Amores, Jorge Marsiglia, Christian Mafla, Kevin Moreno, Kevin Velasco, Michael Ortega, Yony Gonzalez, Augustin Vuletich, Santiago Mosquera, Carlos Lucumi, Jhon Vasquez

Corinthians @Corinthians



📸 Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians



#CARxSCCP

#DiaDeCorinthians

#VaiCorinthians Aquecimento do Timão! Falta pouco para a bola rolar!📸 Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians Aquecimento do Timão! Falta pouco para a bola rolar! 🔥📸 Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians#CARxSCCP#DiaDeCorinthians#VaiCorinthians https://t.co/YnhpnMlWYv

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali Prediction

Corinthians will be hoping for a change of fortunes as they take on the Colombian outfit. They will have to do without Ruan Oliveira, who was instrumental for them last term in Serie A.

They can ill-afford to bottle another tie, especially after losing the opening encounter.

The visitors pulled off a coup last week as they upset Boca Juniors. They will hope to build on that and ensure they leave Brazil with some points in their kitty. Managing the likes of Gustavo Silva and Willian will be the key for them.

Given the respective form of each team, the hosts will fancy their chances of opening their account in the Copa Libertadores.

Prediction: Corinthians 3-1 Deportivo Cali

Edited by Peter P