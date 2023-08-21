Corinthians vs Estudiantes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2023

Corinthians and Estudiantes lock horns at the Neo Química Arena in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Brazilian outfit are currently on a run of six straight home wins across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Corinthians failed to find their feet last Sunday as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Serie A.

This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Santos in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil semi-finals on August 16 which saw their 11-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men now return to action in the Copa Sudamericana, where they saw off Universitario in the round of 32 before claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Newell’s Old Boys in the last 16.

Estudiantes, on the other hand, picked up 14 points from their six group-stage games to finish as runners-up in Group C, before edging out Barcelona and Goias in the first two knockout-stage games.

Eduardo Dominguez’s side head into Wednesday’s game fresh off the back of crashing out of the Argentine Copa de La Liga courtesy of a 2-1 loss against Belgrano.

Prior to that, Estudiantes were on a six-match winning streak across all competitions, a run which has seen them rise to fifth place in the Argentine Primera Division.

Corinthians vs Estudiantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Corinthians and Estudiantes, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Corinthians are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and four draws since the first week of July.

The Argentine outfit have won all but one of their last six matches, with Thursday’s defeat against Belgrano being the exception.

Luxemburgo’s men head into Wednesday’s clash on a run of six successive home victories across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Red Bull Bragantino on July 2.

Corinthians vs Estudiantes Prediction

While Corinthians appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks, their home advantage makes them slight favorites heading into Wednesday’s showdown. That said, we fancy Luxemburgo’s side will come away with a narrow victory to extend their winning streak at the Neo Química Arena.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Estudiantes

Corinthians vs Estudiantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the Estudiantes’ last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored six of Corinthians’ last eight matches)