Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | Brasileiro 2022

Corinthians are set to play Flamengo at the Neo Química Arena on Sunday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Corinthians come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Fernando Diniz's Fluminense in their most recent league game. Goals from experienced centre-back Manoel and veteran striker Fred and a brace from Argentine attacker German Cano secured the win for Fluminense.

Flamengo, on the other hand, beat Santos 2-1 in their most recent league fixture. Goals from striker Pedro and former Inter Milan attacker Gabriel Barbosa sealed the deal for Dorival Junior's Flamengo. Young midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo scored the consolation goal for Santos.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Flamengo hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games.

Corinthians have won 11 games, while the other six have ended in draws.

For Corinthians, former Shandong Luneng attacker Roger Guedes has registered four league goals this season.

For Flamengo, Uruguayan attacker Giorgian de Arrascaeta has been an important creative force; the 28-year old has registered five assists in the league this season.

Brazil international Gabriel Barbosa has scored five league goals for Flamengo this season.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction

Corinthians are 4th in the league table, and have won only two of their last five league games. They are three points behind league leaders Palmeiras, but their inconsistent form will be a source of concern. Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger and Brazil international Willian is a part of the Corinthians side, but his impact has been limited in the league.

The likes of Roger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan could prove to be crucial against Flamengo.

Flamengo, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, five points behind Corinthians. They have won three of their last five league games. Attackers Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Gabriel Barbosa are the stars of this side. Barbosa's form for Flamengo has seen him linked with a return to European football, with rumours suggesting interest from Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Flamengo @Flamengo_en 🎙First words as a Flamengo player. 🎙First words as a Flamengo player. https://t.co/aMgXV1WoxG

Meanwhile, with Andreas Pereira looking likely to join Fulham on a permanent deal from Manchester United, it will be interesting to see if and how Flamengo replace the Brazil international.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #FulhamFC



Contract will be valid until June 2026 with option for further season. Andreas Pereira, in London today in order to undergo medical tests as new Fulham player. Paperworks are ready to be signed with Manchester United.Contract will be valid until June 2026 with option for further season. Andreas Pereira, in London today in order to undergo medical tests as new Fulham player. Paperworks are ready to be signed with Manchester United. 🇧🇷🤝 #FulhamFC Contract will be valid until June 2026 with option for further season.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Flamengo

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Corinthians vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Flamengo to score first- Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far