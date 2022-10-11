Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2022

Corinthians and Flamengo go head-to-head at the Neo Quimica Arena in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final on Wednesday.

The Timão will set out to get one over the visitors, having lost both legs of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final clash back in August.

Corinthians continued their fine run of results as they claimed a 2-1 win over Athletico Paranaense in Serie A action on Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in their last four outings, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

Corinthians have now turned their attention to the Copa do Brasil, where they claimed a thrilling 5-2 aggregate victory over Fluminense in the semi-finals.

Like the hosts, Flamengo maintained their impressive form last Saturday as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Cuiaba in Serie A.

They are now unbeaten in their last three outings, claiming two wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss to Fortaleza on September 28.

Flamengo have now turned their sights to the Copa do Brasil, where they have won four of their last five outings, with July’s goalless draw against Athletico Paranaense being the exception.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With their first encounter coming back in 1918, Wednesday’s clash is another edition of the heated interstate rivalry between the two Brazilian sides.

With 59 wins from the last 143 meetings between the sides, Flamengo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Corinthians have picked up 54 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 30 different occasions.

Corinthians are unbeaten in their last four outings, picking up three wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss to America Mineiro on September 18.

Flamengo are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 away games across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws in that time.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction

With the Copa do Brasil title on the line, we anticipate another thrilling encounter between these famous rivals. We predict the spoils will be shared on Wednesday, with both sides leaving it all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Flamengo

Corinthians vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last six encounters)

