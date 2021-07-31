Corinthians vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Corinthians host Flamengo at the Neo Quimica Arena in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with both sides having solid campaigns so far.

After a strong start to the season, Corinthians have slightly faltered of late and find themselves 10th on the table. Sylvinho's side have only managed to win two of their last seven games. However, Timao will be going into Sunday's game off the back of a 2-1 win against Cuiaba and should be confident of putting up a good fight against a strong Flamengo side.

Flamengo have been in spectacular form of late. After a slow start to the 2021-22 season, Renato Gaucho's are now on a six-game winning streak across all competitions and will look to extend their run with a win on Sunday. Urubu are currently 6th in the table, four points ahead of Corinthians with two games in hand over their opponents. A win on Sunday could potentially see them end the weekend in the top 4.

The two sides are currently in contrasting runs of form, however both have the quality to win Sunday's game.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Flamengo have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Corinthians, winning four of them.

Flamengo came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Goals from Willian Arao and Gabriel Barbosa were enough to secure all three points, with Leo Natel getting on the scoresheet for Corinthians.

Corinthians Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Flamengo Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Corinthians vs Flamengo Team News

Mantuan in action for Corinthians

Corinthians

Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mantuan and Ruan Oliveira are all still unavailable due to injury. Renato Augusto and Giuliano will only be able to play for the club post August 1st.

Injured: Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mantuan, Ruan Oliveira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Renato Augusto, Giuliano

Flamengo

Flamengo came away unscathed from their 6-0 victory over ABC earlier today. However, Cesar and Robert Piris are still unavailable for Sunday's game due to injury.

Injured: Cesar, Robert Piris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Victor, Fagner; Roni, Gabriel, Victor Cantillo; Mateus Vital, Gustavo Mosquito, Jo

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Henrique, Matheuzinho; Diego, Willian Arao; Bruno Henrique, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa

Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo have the better side in terms of form and quality, however Corinthians aren't going to make it easy for Renato Gaucho's side.

We predict a tight game with Flamengo coming out on top.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-2 Flamengo

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Shardul Sant