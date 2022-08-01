Corinthians vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Corinthians welcome inter-state rivals Flamengo to the Corinthians Arena in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals on Tuesday.

This will be one of two all-Brazil quarter-finals in the competition, with Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras also going head-to-head on Wednesday.

Corinthians overcame Boca Juniors in the round of 16, defeating the Argentine side 6-5 on penalties after the tie ended goalless on aggregate.

Flamengo had a much better outing in the previous round of fixtures as they defeated Colombian side Deportes Tolima 8-1 on aggregate, scoring seven goals in the home leg.

Flamengo head into this game in slightly better form than the hosts as they have recorded five wins in their last six games across all competitions. Corinthians have three wins and losses apiece in that period.

The hosts have won the competition once in 2012 while Flamengo lifted the trophy in 1981 and 2019.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

This will be the 144th recorded meeting between the two sides, which is also referred to as Clássico das Nações. The fixture has been closely contested between the two rivals, with Flamengo enjoying a narrow 59-54 lead in wins while 30 games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the continental competition thus far. Rubro-Negro have two wins to their name, Corinthians have one win in those fixtures while one game has ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in their Brazilian Serie A fixture last month, with Corinthians securing a 1-0 win in that game.

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Corinthians vs Flamengo Team News

Corinthians

Raul Gustavo and Renato Augusto continue to struggle with muscle and calf injuries and will play no part in this fixture. Fabian Balbuena, Fausto Vera and Yuri Alberto have been added to the squad, while Luan, who will soon be on his way out of the club finds no place in the squad.

Injured: Raul Gustavo, Renato Augusto

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Luan

Flamengo

Bruno Henrique is sidelined with an injury alongside Rodrigo Caio. All new signings except Guillermo Varela have been included in the squad for this crucial game.

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Guillermo Varela

Corinthians vs Flamengo Predicted XIs

Corinthians (4-3-3): Cássio (GK); Fagner, Fabian Balbuena, Bruno Méndez, Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Maycon; Willian, Gustavo Mosquito, Yuri Alberto.

Flamengo (4-3-3): Santos (GK); Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Joao Gomes, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Lázaro.

Corinthians vs Flamengo Prediction

Timão have just one defeat at home this season across all competitions and are strong favorites here. Flamengo are undefeated in their last 26 games in the Libertadores and will be looking to maintain that record in this fixture.

We expect the game to be contested closely, given the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, and a draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Flamengo

