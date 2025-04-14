Corinthians vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2025

Corinthians will host Fluminense at the Neo Quimica Arena on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to their league season and now sit ninth in the table with four points from an obtainable nine as they head into the fourth game of the campaign.

They were beaten 2-0 by Palmeiras in their last match, conceding two stunners in the first half and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.

Fluminense, meanwhile, kicked off their season with a 2-0 defeat away at Fortaleza but have since turned a corner. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 victory over Santos last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point on home turf before Samuel Xavier's deflected effort found the top corner at the death.

The visitors have now climbed up to fifth place in the table with six points from three matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they return to the road this week.

Corinthians vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 78 meetings between Corinthians and Fluminense. The home side have won 29 of those games, while the visitors have won 24 times.

There have been 25 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

Fluminense have kept clean sheets in all but one of their last four matches.

Timao are the joint-second highest scoring side in the Brazilian top flight this season with a goal tally of four.

Corinthians vs Fluminense Prediction

Corinthians are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions. They are, however, undefeated in domestic action at home since last June and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Tricolor have won their last four games on the trot after going winless in their previous four. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense

Corinthians vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Corinthians to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

