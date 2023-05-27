Corinthians vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023 

Corinthians welcome Fluminense to the Neo Quimica Arena for a Brazilian Serie A matchday eight fixture on Sunday (May 28).

The hosts are coming off a golless draw at Argentinos Juniors in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Fluminense, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at The Strongest in the Libertadores. Enrique Triverio's fourth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The Tricolor will now turn their attention back to the league scene where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at Botafogo. Corinthians, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat by the same scoreline at Flamengo.

Fourth-placed Fluminense have 13 points from seven games, while 18th-placed Corinthians have five points to show for their efforts after seven games.

Corinthians vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians have 18 wins from their last 47 games against Fluminense, who have won 16 times.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Fluminense win 2-0 away.

Four of their last five meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Corinthians are on an eight-game winless streak across competitions, losing five times.

Fluminense's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Four of Corinthian's last five goals across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Corinthians vs Fluminense Prediction

Corinthians have started the season poorly and are already enmeshed in relegation troubles. The Sao Paulo outfit are on an eight-game winless run across competitions, with this poor run is also affecting their Copa Libertadores challenge.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are in the upper echelons of the standings but are seven points off top spot.

Games involving Corinthians have been largely low-scoring affairs, so the two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Fluminense

Corinthians vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

