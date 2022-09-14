Corinthians vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15, 2022 

Corinthians will host Fluminense at the Neo Quimica Arena on Thursday night in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinals.

The Timao have struggled in the league recently, rapidly losing ground in the standings, and will now turn their attention to the domestic cup this weekend. They played out a 2-2 draw in their first leg of the Copa semis last month.

Corinthians came from behind twice to draw level, with Roger Guedes ending his nine-game goal drought to score a late equaliser. They are three-time winners of the domestic cup, last lifting the trophy in 2009 after a 4-2 aggregate victory over Internacional in the final.

Fluminense, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league recently, sitting nine points away from the top of the table and will hope for better luck in the Copa do Brasil. Goals from Ganso and Jhon Arias early in either half were not enough to secure a win in the first leg. The Tricolor will now need a result away from home.

The visitors' only Copa do Brasil title came in 2007, when they beat Figueirense Futebol Clube 2-1 on aggregate.

Corinthians vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Corinthians and Fluminense. The hosts have won 17 of those games, while Fluminense have won one fewer.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The Tricolor are winless in their last five Copa do Brasil games in this fixture.

Corinthians have picked up 28 league points at home this season. Only their weekend opponents have picked up more.

Four of Fluminense's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

The hosts have picked up just one clean sheet in five cup games this season, while the visitors have secured three in six games.

Corinthians vs Fluminense Prediction

Corinthians are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in their last four games. They have, however, won just two of their last tengames across competitions and could struggle here.

Fluminense's latest result ended a three-game winless streak across competitions. They have, however, lost their last two games on the road, failing to score in both outings.

With both teams struggling to find their feet, their semifinal tie could be decided on penalties.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-2 Fluminense

Corinthians vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last seven games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six games.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav