Corinthians vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

The action continues in round 18 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Corinthians and Fortaleza go head-to-head on Sunday. Renato Paiva’s men have failed to win their last nine visits to the Neo Química Arena and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Ad

Memphis Depay fired Corinthians into the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil last Thursday as he struck in the 78th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras in their last-16 clash at the Neo Química Arena.

Head coach Dorival Junior will hope their cup triumph can kickstart an upturn in form in Serie A, where they have won just one of their last eight games, losing twice and claiming five draws since mid-May.

Ad

Trending

Corinthians have picked up 21 points from their 17 league matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, level on points with Internacional and Ceara.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth in midweek as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Gremio at the Arena do Gremio.

This followed an impressive 3-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino on July 26, a result which saw their run of 10 back-to-back matches without a win in all competitions come to an end.

Ad

With just 14 points from their 16 Serie A matches, Fortaleza are currently 18th in the league standings, only above Juventude and Sport Recife.

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Corinthians boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Corinthians are unbeaten in their last nine home games against Paiva’s men, picking up five wins and four draws since May 2008.

Fortaleza are on a run of five back-to-back away defeats and have failed to win their last 15 games on the road since April’s 2-0 victory at Sport Recife (8L, 7D).

Corinthians are unbeaten in all but one of their last 10 home matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and three draws since mid-April.

Ad

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Prediction

Fortaleza have struggled to pick up results on the road this year and are in for a tough 90 minutes against Corinthians, who are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games. Junior’s men boast a solid home record in this fixture, and we are backing them to come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-0 Fortaleza

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in nine of Corinthians’ last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More