Corinthians vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Corinthians welcome Fortaleza to the Corinthians Arena in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals on Tuesday (September 26).

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games with a 1-0 home win over leaders Botafogo on Friday in the Brazilian Serie A. Corinthians beat Estudiantes 3-2 on penalties in the cup quarterfinals last month after a 1-1 aggregate draw over two legs.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, have won two straight games since the international break. Jose Welison da Silva and Juan Martín Lucero strikes helped them to a 2-1 win at Sao Paulo on Wednesday in the league.

They booked their place in the semifinals of the Sudamericana for the first time with a comfortable 5-2 aggregate win over fellow Brazilian side America Mineiro.

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 20 times across competitions since 2003, with Corinthians leading 12-4.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in three meetings against Corinthians and won 2-1 at home in the league last week.

One of their last eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Fortaleza have lost once in nine games across competitions, winning seven.

Corinthians have won their last five home games in the Sudamericana, keeping four clean sheets.

Fortaleza have suffered one defeat in 11 Sudamericana games.

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Prediction

Corinthians have an unbeaten record against Fortaleza at home, winning seven of 10 meetings.

They're unbeaten in 11 home games across competitions, winning eight. They have lost once in eight games, with that loss coming at Fortaleza.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, are playing for the first time in six days, enjoying two more days of rest than Corinthians. Nonetheless, they're winless at Corinthians, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Fortaleza

Corinthians vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Juan Martín Lucero to score or assist any time - Yes