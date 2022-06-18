Corinthians vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th June 2022

Corinthians will look to move level on points with Palmeiras at the summit of the Serie A table when they welcome Goias to the Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be desperate to get one over Time do Povo, having failed to win their last eight meetings since 2013.

Corinthians failed to make it two wins from two for the first time since May, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Athletico Paranaense on Thursday.

They have now returned home, where they are on an impressive 14-game unbeaten run, claiming 11 wins and three draws. With 22 points from 12 games, Corinthians are second in the league standings, three points off first-placed Palmeiras.

Goias, meanwhile, continued to struggle for form, as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Internacional.

They have now failed to win in their last three outings, picking up two draws and a loss since a 2-1 victory at Botafogo on June 7. With 14 points from 12 games, Goias are 16th in the Serie A standings, one point above the relegation zone.

Corinthians vs Goias Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians have been dominant in this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 26 meetings between the two teams.

Goias have picked up five wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Corinthians are unbeaten in their last eight games against the visitors, claiming an impressive six wins and two draws.

Goias head into the weekend winless in three outings, claiming two points from a possible nine.

Meanwhile, Vítor Pereira’s men are unbeaten in 14 games at home, claiming 11 wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss to Santos in February.

Corinthians vs Goias Prediction

Corinthians head into the weekend as one of the most in-form teams at home in the division, claiming 11 wins and three draws at the Neo Quimica Arena. We expect them to capitalize on their home advantage once again and see off the struggling Goias side.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Goias

Corinthians vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: First to score - Corinthians (Corinthians have opened the scoring in four of their last five encounters).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far