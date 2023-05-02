Corinthians vs Independiente del Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2023 

Corinthians welcome Independiente del Valle to the Neo Quimca Arena for a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Tuesday (May 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Murilo and Raphael Veiga scored first-half goals to guide the champions to victory, while a late own goal by Joaquin Piquerez halved the deficit in the 77th minute.

Independiente, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-2 win at ten-man Emelec in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. All five goals were scored in the second half. Jhon Sanchez scored and received a red card for the hosts, while Michael Hoyos scored a late brace to guide Emelec to victory.

The Ecuadorian club will now turn their attention back to the continent, where they sit in third spot in Group E, having garnered three points from two games. Corinthians, meanwhile, sit in second spot with an identical points record but are ahead on goal difference.

Corinthians vs Independiente del Valle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. They met in the semifinal of the 2019 Copa Sudamericana, which Indepeniente won 4-2 on aggrgate en-route winning the tournament.

Independiente are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four games.

Corinthians have won just one of their last six games across competitions in regular time.

There have been goals in both halves in eight of Corinthians' last ten games across competitions.

Independiente have kept a clean sheet in one of their last six away games.

Corinthians vs Independiente del Valle Prediction

Both sides are level on points, and their double-header could be crucial to deciding one of the two sides to qualify from Group E.

Independiente have been the more consistent of the two sides and are on a five-game unbeaten streak across competitions. Corinthians, meanwhile, have managed just one win in six games in regular time, which does little to inspire confidence.

However, the Brazilian club should step up to the plate to claim maximum points with a narrow win.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Independiente

Corinthians vs Independiente del Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Corinthians to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

