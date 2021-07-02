Corinthians vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Corinthians are set to play Internacional at the Neo Quimica Arena on Saturday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Corinthians come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Hernan Crespo's Sao Paulo on Wednesday. Both sides registered three shots on target each but were unable to find the net.

Internacional, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to ten-man Palmeiras on Wednesday. Goals from former Levante and Getafe forward Deyverson and young midfielder Danilo ensured victory for Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras, who had Chilean centre-back Benjamin Kuscevic sent off in the second-half. Midfielder Edenilson scored a second-half penalty for Internacional.

Corinthians vs Internacional Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Corinthians hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost seven and drawn nine.

The two clubs met earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Internacional registered only one shot on target compared to Corinthians' five.

Corinthians form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: D-D-W-D-L

Internacional form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: L-D-W-D-L

Corinthians vs Internacional Team News

Corinthians

Corinthians will be without goalkeeper Caique Franca, forward Leo Natel, young midfielder Gustavo Mantuan and attacker Ruan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sylvinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leo Natel, Caique Franca, Ruan, Gustavo Mantuan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Internacional

Meanwhile, Internacional manager Diego Aguirre will be unable to call upon the services of defender Ze Gabriel, experienced Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, centre-back Rodrigo Moledo and left-back Moises. There are doubts over the availability of Brazil international Taison.

Injured: Moises, Ze Gabriel, Rodrigo Moledo, Paolo Guerrero

Doubtful: Taison

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Internacional Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio, Fagner, Joao Victor, Gil, Fabio Santos, Gabriel, Victor Cantillo, Gustavo Silva, Vitinho, Mateus Vital, Jo

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel, Renzo Saravia, Pedro Henrique, Victor Cuesta, Heitor, Edenilson, Rodrigo Dourado, Caio Vidal, Johnny Cardoso, Patrick, Yuri Alberto

Corinthians vs Internacional Prediction

Corinthians are 11th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. They are eight points behind league leaders Red Bull Bragantino, and will be keen to bridge the gap.

Internacional, on the other hand, are 14th in the table, one point behind Corinthians. Like their opposition, Internacional have won only one of their last five league games, and endured a disappointing loss to Palmeiras.

A close match is on the cards, but Corinthians might just edge past Internacional.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Internacional

