Corinthians vs Juventude prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Corinthians host Juventude at the Corinthians Arena on Tuesday in the latest round of Brasileiro Serie A games.

Corinthians are coming off a 1-0 win against Gremio. Jo scored the decisive goal in the 79th-minute, which was immediately followed by a red card for Gremio player Maicon Souza.

Corinthians are sixth in the standings, with 27 points from 18 matches played. They have registered seven wins, six draws and five losses so far.

Meanwhile, Juventude played out a 1-1 draw against Fluminense in their most recent game. Jhon Arias put Fluminense ahead in the 53rd minute, but a Lucca Brito own goal later rescued a point for the visitors.

Corinthians vs Juventude Head-to-Head

Corinthians and Juventude have played 14 matches against each other. Corinthians have won six games, while Juventude prevailed on four occasions. Four matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a narrow 2-1 win for Corinthians.

Corinthians form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Juventude form guide: L-W-D-D-D

Corinthians vs Juventude Team News

Corinthians

Forward Adson remains out with a leg injury, while Gustavo Mantuan continues to recover from an ACL tear. Ruan Oliviera has been ruled out of the season due to an ACL injury.

Star striker Jo has been in brilliant form for the hosts and is expected to lead the line for Corinthians against Juventude on Tuesday.

Injuries: Adson, Gustavo Mantuan and Ruan Oliviera

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Juventude

Wescley remains sidelined with an ankle problem and is expected to make a return to action next week. Elton won't be available for Tuesday's game due to a knee injury.

Injuries: Elton and Wescley

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Corinthians vs Juventude Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Pedro, Queiroz; Vitinho, Victor Cantillo, Gabriel, Giuliano; Marquinhos, Jo

FINALMENTE HOJE É DIA DE CORINTHIANS!!! VAMOOOS!!! ⚫⚪



🎶 A SEMANA INTEIRA, FIQUEI ESPERANDO, PRA TE VER CORINTHIANS...🎶



⚽ Corinthians x Juventude

🏆 Brasileirão (19ª rodada)⠀⠀

⏰ 21h30 (Brasília)⠀⠀

🏟 @NeoQuimicaArena

📺 Globo e Canal Premiere#SCCPxJUV#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/JO2wdcBIuG — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 7, 2021

Juventude Predicted XI (4-3-3): Carne; Matheus, Forster, Mendes, Macedo; Matheuzinho, Jesus, Castilho; Capixaba, Bueno, Paulinho

Corinthians vs Juventude Prediction

Both teams are defense-oriented, which means fans should brace themselves for a stodgy affair that is unlikely to produce many goals. Corinthians' offense will depend heavily on Jo, while Juventude's attack has been quite blunt so far. The hosts boast a superior squad and should be able to get past a not-so-impressive Juventude team.

We predict that Corinthians will edge out Juventude by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-0 Juventude

Edited by Peter P