Corinthians vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Corinthians will welcome Liverpool to the Corinthians Arena in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

Both teams have failed to secure their place in the knockout stage as they have just four points from five games. The hosts are in third place in the Group E standings while the visitors are at the bottom of the table with a poorer goal difference.

All is not lost though, as the team that finishes third in the table will play in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs, so both teams will look to conclude their group-stage campaign with a win.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in the competition and suffered a 3-0 defeat against Independiente del Valle earlier this month. The visitors fell to a 2-1 loss to Argentinos Juniors last time around.

Corinthians vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture in April. Corinthians recorded a 3-0 win in that match.

The hosts have just one win in their last five games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their last five games, recording four wins.

Corinthians have fared much better at home and are unbeaten in their last five games, with all games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored four goals in the competition in five games thus far. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer than the visitors (6).

The visitors have just a couple of wins to their name in their travels this season and have not kept a clean sheet in away games thus far.

The hosts have kept a couple of clean sheets in their last three home games.

Corinthians vs Liverpool Prediction

Timão have struggled to get going this season, with just three wins in all competitions since April. They have failed to score in three of their last five games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Negriazules have seen an upturn in form recently, recording four wins in their last five games, scoring three goals apiece in three games in that period. After failing to score in their first two games in the Libertadores, they have scored in their last three games and will look to extend their goalscoring run.

The hosts will play their third game in seven days, so fatigue will be an issue for them. With that in mind, coupled with their poor form, we expect the visitors to capitalize and eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-2 Liverpool

Corinthians vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rubén Bentancourt to score or assist anytime - Yes

