Corinthians vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2024

Corinthians will play host to Nacional at Neo Química Arena in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

Corinthians vs Nacional Preview

Corinthians shared the spoils with Uruguayan side Racing in their group stage opener last week to claim the second spot in Group F. The Brazilians will be eying maximum points on matchday two in the hope of snatching the top spot. The hosts will make the most of their home advantage to avoid dropping points.

Timão last participated in the Copa Sudamericana in 2021, when they crashed out in the group stage. This season, they began their continental journey in the Copa Libertadores but failed to progress beyond the group stage, prompting their transfer to the Copa Sudamericana. Corinthians have never been defeated by Nacional.

The visitors had a disappointing start to their campaign, losing at home 3-2 against Argentinos Juniors, which leaves them bottom of Group F. Nacional are plotting to bounce back but the odds are against them, as they head to Sao Paulo where Corinthians reign supreme. Nacional have also lost in their last three trips back to back.

La Academia have been struggling for form, as they are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions. In the 2024 Paraguayan Primera División, Nacional have won once in 11 matches, which leaves them rock bottom with six points – 19 points behind table-toppers Libertad. Nacional’s best may not be enough to down Corinthians.

Corinthians vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met twice, with Corinthians prevailing in both clashes 1-3, 2-0, home and away.

Corinthians have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Corinthians have scored nine goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Nacional have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Corinthians have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Nacional have drawn once and lost four times.

Corinthians vs Nacional Prediction

Corinthians will be careful to avoid unhealthy surprises, bearing in mind the setbacks they suffered at home recently in the domestic league. Nacional don’t appear to be a huge challenge but weird blunders have resulted in the hosts losing points at home this season.

Nacional will relish the prospect of snapping their winless run in São Paulo and getting back to winning ways. However, the team are not in good shape and may be unable to snatch maximum points, but sharing the spoils would be an exploit.

Corinthians are the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Corinthians 3-1 Nacional

Corinthians vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Corinthians to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Corinthians to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nacional to score - Yes