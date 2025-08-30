Corinthians vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Corinthians will welcome Palmeiras to Corinthians Arena in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The visitors are second in the league standings with 42 points, four fewer than Flamengo. Timão have six wins from 21 games and are 11th in the standings with 25 points.

The hosts returned to winning ways after six games in the Brazilian Serie A last week, recording a 3-2 away win over Vasco da Gama. Maycon scored in the first half, while Guilherme William and Gustavo Henrique added goals after the break. They continued that form with a 1-0 away win over Athletico Paranaense in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals first leg.

Verdão are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins. After a goalless draw against Universitario in the Copa Libertadores earlier this month, they followed up with a 3-0 home triumph in the Serie A over Sport. José Manuel López bagged a brace while Gustavo Gómez added a goal in the second half.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Paulista Derby. They have met 386 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a 136-133 lead in wins, and 117 games have ended in draws.

Verdão won the reverse fixture 2-0 at home, but the hosts won the Copa do Brasil round of 16 meeting 3-0 on aggregate.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight league games, recording six wins.

The hosts are winless in their last five Serie A home games, and they have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Prediction

Timão have won their last two games, though both wins have been registered on their travels. They are winless in their last five Serie A home games, scoring just three goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture.

Alviverde have lost two of their last 12 games in all competitions, with both defeats registered against the hosts in the Copa do Brasil. They have failed to score in their last four away games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

The visitors have a good recent record in the league, while Timão have enjoyed good home form against the visitors. With that in mind and considering their current history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Palmeiras

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

