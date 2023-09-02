Corinthians vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023

Corinthians entertain arch-rivals Palmeiras at the Corinthians Arena in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts are unbeaten in seven league games, winning three. Corinthians beat Estudiantes 3-2 on penalties in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six games across competitions. They drew goalless to Deportivo Pereira on Wednesday in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals second leg but progressed on aggregate.

They trail leaders Botafogo by 11 points in the league standings.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Sao Paulo-based rivals have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Paulista Derby. They have squared off 375 times across competitions since 1917, with Palmeiras leading 133-129.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in five meetings against Corinthans, recording a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in April.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in 34 of their last 38 Serie A outings.

Corinthians have one win in seven home meetings against Palmeiras, failing to score four times.

The hosts have suffered one defeat in nine home games in the league..

Corinthians have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last five games across competitions.

Five of their last six games for Palmeiras have seen under 2.5 goals, too.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Prediction

Corinthians have seen an upturn in form recently, suffering one defeat in 16 games across competitions. They're unbeaten in eight home games, winning seven.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have been in solid form recently, too, keeping five clean sheets in six games. They have won four of their last five away games but have just two wins in six away league games.

They have dominated proceedings against Corinthians recently, suffering just one defeat across ompetitions since 2020. Nonetheless, both teams are playing their third game in a week, so fatigue could be a factor.

Considering their current form, expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Palmeiras

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raphael Veiga to score or assist any time - Yes