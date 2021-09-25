Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Corinthians host Palmeiras at the Neo Quimica Arena in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, with both teams having solid seasons so far.

Corinthians are currently sixth in the league and are unbeaten in their last seven top flight games. Sylvinho's side have, however, drawn their last three games and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Palmeiras on Sunday.

Palmeiras have faltered of late. Despite being second in the table, Abel Fereira's side have only won two of their last five games across all competitions.

The Verdao will be going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Corinthians on Sunday.

Both teams will want to win the game and that should make Sunday's fixture an exciting matchup.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Palmeiras have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Corinthians, winning three of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in June. Raphael Veiga's early opener was canceled out by Gabriel's goal in the second half to salvage a point on the night.

Corinthians Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

Palmeiras Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Team News

Gabriel will be a huge miss for Corinthians

Corinthians

Gabriel will be unavailable for the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Roni, Adson and Ruan Oliveira are all out injured. Willian made his debut in the 1-1 draw against America MG last time out and should keep his place in the starting XI for the game on Sunday.

Injured: Roni, Adson, Ruan Oliveira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gabriel

Palmeiras

Palmeiras have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Atletico Mineiro last time out.

Vinicius Silvestre is still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Vinicius Silvestre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Gabriel Pereira, Renato Augusto, Giuliano; Willian, Gustavo Mosquito, Jo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Joaquin Piquerez, Luan Garcia, Gustavo Gomez, Marcos Rocha; Patrick Carreiro, Felipe Melo; Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Wesley; Luiz Adriano

Corinthians vs Palmeiras Prediction

Both teams have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore in Sunday's game.

We predict a tight encounter, with Corinthians coming out on top.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Palmeiras

