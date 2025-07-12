Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they square off at the Neo Química Arena on Sunday. Fernando Seabra’s side have won their last three games against the hosts in all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Corinthians failed to find their feet in their final outing before the FIFA Club World Cup break as they played out a 1-1 draw with Gremio at the Arena do Gremio.

Dorival Junior’s men have now gone four consecutive games without victory across all competitions (1L, 3D), having won each of the three games preceding this run.

Corinthians have picked up 16 points from their 12 Serie A matches so far to sit 10th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Gremio.

Elsewhere, Red Bull Bragantino were outclassed by Bahia last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat when the two sides squared off at the Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques.

Before that, Seabra’s side were on a run of three back-to-back victories, including an emphatic 6-0 win over Criciuma in the Copa do Brasil third round on May 23.

Bragantino have picked up 23 points from their 12 league matches so far to sit third in the standings, one point behind first-placed Flamengo.

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 30 meetings between the two teams.

Red Bull Bragantino have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Bragantino are unbeaten in their last four games against the hosts, claiming three wins and one draw, having won the four meetings preceding this run.

Corinthians are on a run of seven consecutive home games without defeat across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws since April’s 2-0 defeat against Fluminense.

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino suffered a humbling defeat against Bahia last time out and will head into the weekend looking to bounce back.

However, Corinthians have been tough to beat at home this year and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

