Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2023

Corinthians will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a largely difficult league campaign and now find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Athletico Paranaense in their last league outing and could have no complaints after struggling to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet despite dominating possession.

Corinthians sit 15th in the league standings with just 12 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Sunday.

Bragantino have had mixed results this season but continue their quest for continental football. They beat Goias 2-0 in their last league game before thrashing Tacuary 7-1 in the group stages of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday to secure a top-spot finish in their group.

The visitors sit seventh in the table with 12 points from 20 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Corinthians and Bragantino. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in this fixture.

Corinthians are one of five teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to lose a game on home turf.

Bragantino are one of four teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to win a game on the road.

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Corinthians have won two of their last three games after going winless in their three games prior. They are unbeaten in their last six home games across all competitions and will be hopeful of a result here.

Bragantino are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matches)

