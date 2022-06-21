Corinthians vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2022

Sao Paulo giants Corinthians and Santos lock horns at the Corinthians Arena in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil round of 16 on Wednesday.

In the 344th edition of the Clássico Alvinegro, the two sides will square off for the chance to head into the quarter-finals of the cup competition. Corinthians last won the competition in 2009 while Santos were the champions in the next edition.

Both teams secured 3-1 wins on aggregate in the previous round of fixtures, with the hosts defeating Portuguesa RJ and Santos overcoming Coritiba last month.

Corinthians vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 343 times across all competitions, with the Paulista A1 - Primeira accounting for the bulk of the meetings. Corinthians have been the better side in this fixture, leading 134-110 in wins. The spoils have been shared 99 times between them.

While Corinthians have a better record against their southern rivals, Santos have a 100% record in the Copa do Brasil, recording wins in the two cup meetings between the two sides.

Corinthians have just one loss to their name at home this season while Santos have just two wins to their name.

Santos have outscored Corinthians 18-17 in the Brazilian Serie A, but the hosts are in second place in the standings while Santos are struggling in eighth place.

Corinthians have kept a clean sheet in 11 of the 17 home games this term while clean sheets have been tough to come by for the visitors, with just four shutouts in 18 away games.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 12 of Corinthians' last 13 games in the Copa do Brasil.

The recent meetings between the two sides have produced low-scoring affairs, with over 2.5 goals being scored in just one of their last 13 games.

Corinthians vs Santos Prediction

After the game, the two sides meet in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. While there's nothing much to separate the two sides at the moment, Timão have been solid at home this term and should be able to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-0 Santos

Corinthians vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Corinthians to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No.

