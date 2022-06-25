Corinthians vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022

Corinthians will entertain local rivals Santos at the Corinthians Arena in Brazilian Serie A action on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in three days as they also met in the Copa do Brasil round of 16 first-leg on Wednesday. The game ended in a 4-0 win for the home team, with Giuliano de Paula bagging a brace.

The home team are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording three wins in that period. Santos are undefeated in their last five league outings but have picked up just one win in that period.

The two sides are separated by seven points and six places in the league standings, with the home team in second place with 25 points and Santos in eighth place with 18 points.

Corinthians vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 345th edition of Clássico Alvinegro. The home team have been the dominant side against their southern rivals, leading 135-110 in wins while 99 games have ended in draws.

The head-to-head record between the two sides is completely balanced when it comes to Brazilian Serie A fixtures, with both sides having 24 wins while 22 games have ended in draws.

Only first-placed Palmeiras (8) have more wins to their name than Corinthians (7), while only 13th-placed Ceara have played more draws (7) than Santos (6) this season.

Corinthians have conceded the fewest goals (3) from open play in the league while Santos have conceded eight times from open play in the league.

Corinthians are undefeated in their last 18 home matches in the Brazilian Serie A.

Corinthians vs Santos Prediction

Corinthians have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games at home across all competitions and will be confident of another shutout after keeping a clean sheet on Wednesday against the same opposition.

Santos have outscored the hosts 18-17 in league fixtures this term but just six of them have come on their travels. They were outplayed by the hosts in their cup fixture on Wednesday and are expected to struggle here as well.

We are backing Timão to secure a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-0 Santos

Corinthians vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

